King Stresses To Dutch PM Need To Intensify Efforts To Stop War On Gaza

Amman, November 8 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday, called for intensifying international efforts to stop the war on Gaza and protect civilians.According to a royal court statement, King Abdullah stressed the need to allow the uninterrupted delivery of medical and relief aid to Gaza, warning of further aggravation of the humanitarian situation there.In addition, His Majesty renewed his warning that the continued escalation in the West Bank could lead to an explosion in the situation, highlighting the danger of the growing settler violence against the Palestinians.The King reiterated that regional peace and security can only be reached through a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.