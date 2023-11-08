House Palestine Committee Meets With Jordanian Christian Dignitaries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) - The Lower House Palestine Committee, headed by MP Firas Ajarmeh, met on Wednesday with a delegation representing Jordanian Christian dignitaries.Ajarmeh stressed Jordan's permanent and firm position, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, on Palestine developments, which calls for stopping the aggression on Gaza Strip immediately, avoiding targeting defenseless civilians, and delivering food, medicine, and fuel aid to the coastal enclave.Ajarmeh also valued Jordanian Council of Churches' position o cancel all Christmas celebrations for 2023, in solidarity with Gaza people.Additionally, Ajarmeh and the committee members stressed importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, stressing need for continued support for the people's steadfastness in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.The lawmakers denounced the daily incursions and attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation army and settlers on mosques and churches in Jerusalem's Old City.For their part, the delegation affirmed the King's position in defending the Palestinian cause and highlighting its file in international and regional forums, and his continued defense of the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their national soil on June 4, 1967 borders and live in peace.Affirming importance of Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's sanctities, the delegation rejected any attempts to carry out forced displacement and racial separation between Gaza Strip and West Bank.The figures denounced the brutal Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, which destroyed all infrastructure, mosques, churches, schools and hospitals, and targeted civilians in a barbaric and brutal manner, all are rejected and condemned by international laws, conventions and norms.