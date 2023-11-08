Parliament Speaker Urges Heed To King's Gaza War Warnings For Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 -- (Petra) -- The Speaker of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, alongside the British Ambassador to Jordan, Bridget Brind, has underscored the vital role of the international community in recognizing the profound insights of His Majesty King Abdullah II regarding the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and its broader implications on regional stability and security.In their discussion on Wednesday, both officials emphasized the need for the international community to mount a supportive and efficacious response to halt the aggression, cease the targeting of civilians, and expedite humanitarian assistance to the territory.Safadi pointed to the substantive content of the addresses and stances taken by His Majesty the King, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, and His Highness Crown Prince Hussein, which he stressed warrant serious attention from the international community due to the grave nature of the massacres and genocide being committed against the civilian population in Gaza.The Parliament Speaker stressed that the continued international neglect of the crimes of Israel necessitates a fundamental reassessment of the tenets of humanity and international law, which, as His Majesty the King has pointed out at the Cairo Peace Summit, have been applied selectively.Safadi further noted that the Jordanian people, their authorities, and agencies are unified in their support of the Palestinian people's resistance to the Israeli war machine, destruction, and terrorism. He said that the killing of civilians, including children and women, will be indelibly marked in the memory of generations to come.He continued by asserting that Palestinians will not forget the genocidal acts they have endured and that these massacres will not dissuade them from claiming their rightful sovereignty over their lands.The British Ambassador, Brind, conveyed the importance of His Majesty the King's international engagements, as recently demonstrated in his conversations with NATO officials, underscoring that his positions are well-received and understood within Western circles.She highlighted that His Majesty's calls for an end to the war, the provision of aid to civilians, and a return to the negotiating table for peace are emblematic of his wise leadership.Ambassador Brind reiterated that His Majesty always stresses the indispensability of a two-state solution, a vision which Britain supports and perceives as the pathway to a peaceful resolution, crucial for the stability and security of the region.She concluded by affirming her country's support for all efforts to stop the escalation of violence and its continued backing for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).