HFDJB, AARINENA Sign Mou To Develop Jordanian Desert

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) - Under auspices of Her Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hashemite Fund for the Development of the Jordan Badia (HFDJB), the fund on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Association of Agricultural Research Institutions in the Near East and North Africa (AARINENA).The memo seeks to develop and support joint cooperation frameworks, especially on mechanisms aimed to conduct scientific research and develop Jordan's agricultural sector, according to a HFDJB statement.The memo was signed by HFDJB Director General, Jamal Fayez, and AARINENA Executive Secretary, Reda' Khawaldeh.In remarks following the signing ceremony, Fayez said the memo aims to achieve joint cooperation in the fields of scientific research, training, and capacity building, as well as stimulating innovation, and exchanging ideas and expertise to stimulate development process in Jordanian desert and benefit from its resources and comparative advantages.Fayez added that building bridges of cooperation and networking with regional and international institutions and research centers contributes "remarkably" to achieving HFDJB's goals.This vision, he noted, is based on implementing "thoughtful" scientific planning in establishing productive and developmental projects and "advanced" programs that enable Jordanian desert people to develop their regions, create job opportunities and stimulate investment after establishing the related appropriate environment, in terms of "trained and efficient" manpower and "adequate" infrastructure.For his part, Khawaldeh said Jordanian desert should be viewed as Jordan's future food basket, along with Jordan Valley and other agricultural areas, which requires paying attention to the desert areas, as well as benefiting from modern agricultural, productive and pastoral equipment and methods, and securing all the necessary technical training, advanced infrastructure, and support for small farmers, who constitute 70% of Jordan's agricultural workforce.