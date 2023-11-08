Kuwait Interior Min. Hails GCC States Joint Efforts In Raising Security Efficiency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 8 (KUNA) - Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah stressed Wednesday that the GCC has made great efforts in joint cooperation, which has had a great impact in raising the efficiency of security services and maintaining security and stability in the GCC countries.

This came during a speech delivered by Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled before the 40th meeting of GCC Interior Ministers, which was held in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled called for continuing to strengthen the frameworks of cooperation and integration among the GCC countries to confront the challenges and move forward in combating cross-border organized crimes.

He also noted that there are those targeting the GCC countries with cybercrimes by organized international gangs and professional hackers, which requires enhancing cybersecurity systems.

Kuwait has established a specialized center for cybersecurity and working to attract national competencies, he added.

He stressed the need to exert maximum cooperation and exchange of information between agencies concerned with cybersecurity so that the Gulf countries are resistant to security penetration of information and data. (end)

