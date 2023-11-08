President El-Sisi Follows Up On Future Of Egypt Project

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority, Major General Ahmed El-Shazly, and Executive Director of Egypt's Future Authority for Sustainable Development, Colonel Dr. Bahaa El-Ghannam.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting reviewed the state's efforts to put into effect the national agricultural production project“Future of Egypt” among other projects.

The President was briefed on the efforts made by the government to supply projects with electrical power. The President gave directives to provide all infrastructure components required to complete the objectives of these strategic projects, within the framework of the state's plan to expand the area of agricultural land, and achieve a breakthrough that guarantees the state's ability to protect the food security of the Egyptian people, and increase agricultural exports and national income.

