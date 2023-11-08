               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Documents On Cooperation Between Iran And Tajikistan Signed


11/8/2023 9:13:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Iran and Tajikistan signed 18 documents and a statement on cooperation in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Trend reports.

The statement between the two countries was signed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Documents on cooperation between the two countries were signed by other officials of Iran and Tajikistan.

The documents include a trade and economic roadmap of the two countries for 2023-2030, abolition of visa regime, fight against drug smuggling, transportation and transit, emergency management, establishment of a joint free trade zone, culture, education and more.

