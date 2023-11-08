Documents On Cooperation Between Iran And Tajikistan Signed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Iran and
Tajikistan signed 18 documents and a statement on cooperation in
Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Trend reports.
The statement between the two countries was signed by Iranian
President Ebrahim Raisi and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.
Documents on cooperation between the two countries were signed
by other officials of Iran and Tajikistan.
The documents include a trade and economic roadmap of the two
countries for 2023-2030, abolition of visa regime, fight against
drug smuggling, transportation and transit, emergency management,
establishment of a joint free trade zone, culture, education and
more.
