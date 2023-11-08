Uzbek President Notes Importance Of Expanding Practical Partnership Within ECO Framework

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 8. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Secretary General of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, Trend reports.
The sides considered issues of further development of practical
interaction within the framework of the association, as well as
enhancing the effectiveness of this multilateral structure.
President of Uzbekistan noted that there is a great potential
for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, primarily through
the implementation of joint projects and programs in trade,
transport, investment, innovation, ecology, tourism.
The Secretary-General expressed sincere gratitude for
Uzbekistan's active participation in the ECO activities and
high-level preparation of the next ECO summit, which will be held
for the first time in Tashkent under the motto "Together Towards
Economic Stability and Development".
The sides noted with deep satisfaction the consistent
implementation of Uzbekistan's initiatives put forward during the
Ashgabat summit in 2021.
In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the
agenda of the forthcoming Tashkent meeting of the ECO leaders.
