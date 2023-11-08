Israeli Armed Forces Discover Suicide Belts Belonging To Hamas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Israeli Armed Forces have discovered more than 400 suicide belts thrown by fighters of the Palestinian Hamas movement during an operation in the south of the country, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

In addition, 760 RPGs, 106 rockets, about 1,500 grenades and 375 firearms were found.

A coordinated attack was launched against Israel on October 7, 2023. From the start, a major rocket barrage launched from Gaza Strip territory, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and air.

After a major missile barrage from Gaza, Israel declared war. Furthermore, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a large gathering of reservists.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel