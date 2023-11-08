Israeli Armed Forces Discover Suicide Belts Belonging To Hamas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Israeli Armed
Forces have discovered more than 400 suicide belts thrown by
fighters of the Palestinian Hamas movement during an operation in
the south of the country, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said,
Trend reports.
In addition, 760 RPGs, 106 rockets, about 1,500 grenades and 375
firearms were found.
A coordinated attack was launched against Israel on October 7,
2023. From the start, a major rocket barrage launched from Gaza
Strip territory, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and
air.
After a major missile barrage from Gaza, Israel declared war.
Furthermore, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a large
gathering of reservists.
