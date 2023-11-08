               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Armed Forces Discover Suicide Belts Belonging To Hamas


11/8/2023 9:13:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Israeli Armed Forces have discovered more than 400 suicide belts thrown by fighters of the Palestinian Hamas movement during an operation in the south of the country, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

In addition, 760 RPGs, 106 rockets, about 1,500 grenades and 375 firearms were found.

A coordinated attack was launched against Israel on October 7, 2023. From the start, a major rocket barrage launched from Gaza Strip territory, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and air.

After a major missile barrage from Gaza, Israel declared war. Furthermore, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a large gathering of reservists.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107394889

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search