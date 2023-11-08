Louis Bono Visits Azerbaijan

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono visited Baku this week to underscore US support for advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US Embassy in Baku told Trend.

