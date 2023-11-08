Ukrainian Parliament Receives Guttsait's Statement Of Resignation As Sports Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has received a statement from Vadym Guttsait about his resignation as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a statement of resignation from the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine V. M. Guttsait," he said.

He also published a photo of the statement.

Stefanchuk noted that the Verkhovna Rada would consider the statement in the near future.

Guttsait is a Ukrainian fencer, Olympic champion in 1992. He has headed the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine since March 4, 2020. On November 17, 2022, Guttsait was appointed president of the National Olympic Committee.