H&M Reopens In Ukraine Tomorrow

Starting from November 9, the H&M store will resume its work in Ukraine, in the Lavina Mall.

This information was confirmed to Ukrinform by Lavina Mall.

"Tomorrow the store will resume its work in our shopping center," the mall confirmed.

It is not yet known whether H&M stores in other shopping centers will be reopened.

H&M Group has temporarily closed its stores in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. In the summer of 2023, H&M announced that it plans to gradually reopen most of its stores in Ukraine starting in November this year.

Swedish company Hennes&Mauritz AB (H&M), the owner of Europe's second largest clothing chain, opened its first store in Ukraine in 2018. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, H&M's network in Ukraine consisted of eight outlets: five in Kyiv, one each in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Lviv.