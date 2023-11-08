President Zelensky Welcomes Decision Of European Commission

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the recent decision of the European Commission, recommending the start of accession talks with Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The full text of the speech is provided below:

Today, the history of Ukraine and the whole of Europe has taken the right step – the European Commission has recommended starting membership negotiations with Ukraine. This is a pure positive. Despite all the difficulties, we are moving forward. Already in December we expect a political decision from the European Council.

Ukrainians have always been and remain part of our common European family. Our country must be in the European Union. Ukrainians deserve it both for their defense of European values and for the fact that even in times of full-scale war, we keep our word and develop state institutions. All the necessary decisions are being adopted.

A reminder that, on November 8, 2023, the European Commission published its annual report on EU enlargement , recommending that the European Council open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

