Enemy Attacks 'Invincibility Point' From Drone In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the enemy attacked a 'point of invincibility' from a drone, there were no casualties.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Russians attacked Novoberyslav with drones," he said in a statement.
It is noted that the explosives damaged the building of the 'invincibility point" and also damaged the postal car.
Read also: Kherson
region comes under enemy fire 108 times, casualties reporte
As emphasized, no people were injured.
As reported, the Russian army fired 108 times at the Kherson region over the past day, killing one person and injuring another.
MENAFN08112023000193011044ID1107394883
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.