Enemy Attacks 'Invincibility Point' From Drone In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the enemy attacked a 'point of invincibility' from a drone, there were no casualties.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Russians attacked Novoberyslav with drones," he said in a statement.

It is noted that the explosives damaged the building of the 'invincibility point" and also damaged the postal car.

As emphasized, no people were injured.

As reported, the Russian army fired 108 times at the Kherson region over the past day, killing one person and injuring another.