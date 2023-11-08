Number Of Russian Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Exceeds 150 Daily - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has significantly increased the number of attacks on the cities and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"The number of attacks has increased in recent months. Previously, there were 70-100 attacks per day. Now there are 157 or more. The enemy began to use drones more often, and as for missiles, these are various Kh and S-300," he said.

In addition, according to the head of the RMA, there has been an increase in the number of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Yesterday, Russians attackregion with artillery, UAVs and aviation

Malashko also said that in the government-controlled territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the authorities, together with international organizations, have worked out the issue of providing the population with solid fuel. Now it has already been delivered to settlements near the front line.

As reported, yesterday, November 7, the enemy fired at 25 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region, 157 attacks were recorded. Two men were injured.