US Secretary Of Transportation Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has arrived on a surprise visit to Kyiv.
The relevant statement was made by United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Happy to welcome U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Ukraine. Our message today is clear: the United States supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Brink wrote.
A reminder that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated earlier that the United States has a clear action plan to help Ukraine while the war started by Russia continues.
Photo: Ambassador Bridget A. Brink
