Azerbaijani Judokas Win 7 Medals At II Turkic States Universiade

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani judokas won 7 medals at the II Turkic States
Universiade held in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani team won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze
medals.
Among the Azerbaijani athletes, Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg) and
Jamal Feyziyev (+100 kg), won the Universiade. Elnara Rashidova
(+78) rose to the second level of the honorary chair.
Narmin Amirli (78 kg), Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg), Ilkin
Bakhshaliyev (100 kg) and Nihad Shikhalizade (90 kg) took the third
place.
MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107394880
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.