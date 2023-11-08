               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Judokas Win 7 Medals At II Turkic States Universiade


11/8/2023 9:13:17 AM

Azerbaijani judokas won 7 medals at the II Turkic States Universiade held in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Among the Azerbaijani athletes, Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg) and Jamal Feyziyev (+100 kg), won the Universiade. Elnara Rashidova (+78) rose to the second level of the honorary chair.

Narmin Amirli (78 kg), Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg), Ilkin Bakhshaliyev (100 kg) and Nihad Shikhalizade (90 kg) took the third place.

