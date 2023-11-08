Gasification Of Lachin Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerigas supplied the Lachin City with natural gas and at the
initial stage, 150 out of 600 houses were supplied with natural gas
by installing gas meters, Azernews reports.
On this occasion, the special representative of the President of
Azerbaijan in Lachin District, Masim Mammadov, and Rashad Javadov,
deputy general director for sales of Azerigas, as well as city
residents, took part in the event held in the city.
Those who spoke at the ceremony congratulated the people of
Lachin on the occasion of the historic day and emphasized that the
gasification of the territories liberated from occupation was
successfully continued.
Later, a symbolic torch was lit, indicating the supply of
natural gas.
Speaking at the event, the people of Lachin expressed their
endless gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the great Victory
won in the Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of
Azerbaijan's historical lands from occupation, for the extensive
restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Lachin, and for
the supply of natural gas to the city.
"In addition to the city of Lachin, which has been gasified,
works are also being carried out rapidly in the village of Zabukh
of the region. Initially, 200 houses will be supplied with gas here
in stages. As in the city of Lachin, a meeting was held with the
residents of the village of Zabukh, and a torch was lit in
connection with the supply of natural gas," - " Azerigaz"
reports.
