I Never Doubted That Military Parade Under Azerbaijani Flag Would Be Held In Khankendi: President


11/8/2023 9:13:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) No matter how many weapons and ammunition you may have, no matter how many modern military technologies you may use, it is soldiers and officers who achieve victory with their weapons, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"They put their chest forward, they are ready to die, and we have shown that. In the most difficult and unfavorable geographical conditions, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers showed unparalleled heroism and bravery by breaking through six lines of defense, passing over more than a million land mines and destroying the enemy positions located on the hills," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"The memory of our dear martyrs will live in our hearts forever. We showed the whole world the strength, determination and indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people. In other words, we were waiting for this day while making preparations. During these 20 years, I never doubted that this day would come and a military parade under the Azerbaijani flag would be held in the city of Khankendi," the head of state underlined.

