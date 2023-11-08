               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Millitary Parade In Khankendi - VIDEO BROADCAST


11/8/2023 9:13:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War has been held in the city of Khankendi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the parade.

Azernews presents the video broadcast from Khankendi:

