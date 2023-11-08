Arab Calls Grow For Israel's Expulsion From Global Scout Body

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The chiefs of Arab scout bodies on Wednesday collectively called for the expulsion of Israel from the World Organization of the Scout Movement, citing its "crimes" against the Palestinians as justification for the move.

The Palestinians have been the victims of vicious acts of violence that amount to "mass genocide," Kuwait Boy Scout Association chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Turaiji told a gathering that joined him with his counterparts from across the wider Arab region.

After extensive talks, representatives of Arab scout bodies have unanimously agreed to press the global scout body to expel Israel from the organization in response to its "atrocities" against the Palestinians, in addition to its efforts to "distort the truth," he underlined.

He went on urge the Cairo-based Arab League to ratchet up support for the Palestinians through ensuring an immediate ceasefire and subsequent delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, all of whom are in dire need of such assistance.

The talks that brought together scout bodies from the Arab region come at the behest of Kuwait as part of its efforts to ramp up international pressure in a bid to halt the worst violence the Middle East has seen in decades. (end)

mm











MENAFN08112023000071011013ID1107394851