S&P Futures Little Changed After Long Streak

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday after the S&P 500 and NASDAQ notched their longest winning streaks in about two years.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 16 points, or 0.1%, to 34,231.

Futures for the S&P 500 were unchanged at 4,396.

Futures for the NASDAQ slumped 7.75 points, or 0.1%, to 15,366.50.

Shares of Array Technologies tumbled 11.8% as the solar tracker company offered weak full-year guidance for earnings and revenue. Spirit AeroSystems, a Boeing supplier, lost 14% after announcing a plan to raise capital through stock and note offerings.

MGM Resorts, Walt Disney, and Take-Two Interactive are all set to report earnings after Wednesday's closing bell. Investors will also watch out for September's wholesale inventories data.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surrendered 0.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.6%.

Oil prices fell a dollar to $76.37 U.S. a barrel.

