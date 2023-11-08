(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Futures Little Changed After Long Streak
U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday after the S&P 500 and NASDAQ notched their longest winning streaks in about two years.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 16 points, or 0.1%, to 34,231.
Futures for the S&P 500 were unchanged at 4,396.
Futures for the NASDAQ slumped 7.75 points, or 0.1%, to 15,366.50.
Shares of Array Technologies tumbled 11.8% as the solar tracker company offered weak full-year guidance for earnings and revenue. Spirit AeroSystems, a Boeing supplier, lost 14% after announcing a plan to raise capital through stock and note offerings.
MGM Resorts, Walt Disney, and Take-Two Interactive are all set to report earnings after Wednesday's closing bell. Investors will also watch out for September's wholesale inventories data.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surrendered 0.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.6%.
Oil prices fell a dollar to $76.37 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $5.10 to $1,968.40 U.S. an ounce.
