ALM Announces The Release Of The 2023 ALM/IPMA Annual Compensation Survey Results

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) The essential guide to compensation for paralegals and other practice support professionals

New York, NY – November 8th, 2023 – In collaboration with The International Practice Management Association (IPMA), ALM is pleased to announce the release of the results of its annual Compensation Survey for Paralegals, Practice Support Professionals, and Managers. The report, which contains detailed salary and benefits data arranged in an easy-to-understand format, is a valuable tool for law firms and legal departments looking to attract, motivate and retain top talent.



“For over 20 years, the Annual Compensation Survey for Paralegals, Practice Support Professionals, and Managers has served as the primary resource for law firm support staff compensation data,” said Kayla McCaleb, Research Manager & Compensation Research Lead at ALM .“Through our partnership with IPMA, we continue to produce an industry-leading package that helps enable law firms and legal departments to attract and retain the best support staff possible.”

Highlights from this year's report include:

– Paralegals billed 1,244 hours on average at an average rate of $345 per hour

– Paralegal Managers earned an average annual bonus of $20,297, while Paralegal Directors earned an average annual bonus of $31,102

– A new variable by which compensation data was stratified where data was sufficient to analyze – Work Place (Fully Onsite, Hybrid, Fully Remote)

“The ALM/IPMA Survey has the most current and inclusive salary and other related data for paralegals, other legal departments, and legal managers,” said Tracy Schumm, President – IPMA: International Practice Management Association. “IPMA members utilize this survey to ensure they have the best understanding of the industry standards to remain competitive and transparent in our current market.”

The data in this report is from a survey conducted from March-June 2023. A total of 62 organizations responded, encompassing a total of 5,552 positions. The report is the essential guide to compensation for paralegals and other practice support professionals.

