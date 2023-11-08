(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that European Union businesses have incurred losses of at least EUR250 billion (USD266.6 billion) due to the extensive sanctions imposed on Russia. Lavrov described these figures as "very conservative estimates," emphasizing the damage inflicted on Western businesses by unilateral sanctions over the past year and a half. The ongoing strain in Russia-European Union trade relations has led to significant declines in trade turnover, prompting Russia to pursue independent trade mechanisms.



The imposition of sanctions has taken a toll on Russia-European Union trade, with turnover dropping from USD417 billion in 2013 to USD200 billion in 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry anticipates further decline, projecting that trade will dip to less than USD100 billion by the end of 2023. These figures starkly contrast with the potential USD700 billion trade volume that could have been achieved this year in the absence of sanctions.



Sergey Lavrov highlighted Russia's determination to diversify its trade relationships and reduce reliance on Western markets. He emphasized the strategic importance of self-sufficiency in key areas, asserting that Russia is actively establishing alternative transport corridors and supply chains that are less susceptible to external influence. This proactive approach aims to safeguard Russia's economic interests from potential external disruptions.



Lavrov's statements reflect Russia's assertive response to what it perceives as attempts by the West to isolate and weaken the country through economic measures. The foreign minister's remarks underscore the geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia's international relations and its quest for greater economic autonomy.



The substantial economic losses cited by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov illustrate the complex interplay between sanctions, trade, and geopolitical maneuvering. As Russia seeks to navigate a challenging international landscape, its efforts to diversify trade partnerships and fortify key sectors demonstrate a strategic shift towards greater self-reliance. The ongoing developments in Russia-European Union relations serve as a microcosm of broader geopolitical dynamics, highlighting the intricate balance between economic interdependence and geopolitical interests on the global stage.





