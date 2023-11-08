Germany to tighten main immigration laws

(MENAFN) Germany is going to intensify its immigration laws and might start handling asylum applicants in third nations outside of the European Union, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has declared. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni unveiled previously this week that Rome will establish a similar holding building in Albania.



After lengthy meetings lasting nine hours with regional leaders, which continued into early Tuesday morning, Chancellor Scholz praised the agreed-upon measures, calling them a "historic moment." He stated that his cabinet's goal was to curb "irregular migration." In addition, he promised that the federal government will assist local authorities in accepting newcomers. Scholz stated that Berlin is actively negotiating with many countries of origin to expeditiously deport those who have been refused the right to remain in Germany, particularly criminals and offenders.



The chancellor said that the asylum eligibility court procedures are going to be completed in no more than six months. The administration intends to expedite the process by implementing additional digital solutions. Additionally, the plan calls for a 36-month wait period before registered newcomers can access full welfare allowances, in addition to a reduction in cash benefits.

