Russia, Burkina Faso Fortify Defense Relations in Moscow Discussions

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu met with his counterpart from Burkina Faso, Kassoum Coulibaly, in Moscow on Tuesday. The high-level meeting aimed to enhance bilateral military cooperation between the two nations. During the discussions, Minister Shoigu expressed gratitude to Minister Coulibaly for his commitment to advancing collaboration in defense and economic spheres. He emphasized the foundation of mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests that underlie the relations between Moscow and the West African nation, highlighting the positive trajectory they have witnessed in recent years.



Minister Shoigu characterized the talks as a pivotal step forward in the ongoing development of the warm and friendly ties between Russia and Burkina Faso. He underscored the importance of continued dialogue in strengthening their partnership.



Recognition for Burkina Faso's Defense Minister: In a gesture of acknowledgment, Sergey Shoigu congratulated Minister Coulibaly on his recent military promotion to the rank of brigadier general. This recognition signifies the esteem with which Burkina Faso's defense efforts are viewed by its Russian counterparts.



Minister Coulibaly expressed his gratitude to the Russian hosts for facilitating the talks, considering it a great honor for Burkina Faso. He emphasized the value placed on the partnership between the two nations and highlighted the pragmatic nature of the negotiations, signifying a tangible step forward in their collaborative endeavors.



This meeting follows a significant visit in October by Burkina Faso's energy minister, Simon-Pierre Boussim. During his visit, an agreement was signed that outlines Russia's commitment to constructing a nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso. This initiative is particularly noteworthy in light of the pressing need for expanded access to electricity in the Sahel nation, where a significant portion of the population lacks reliable power sources, according to the African Development Bank.



The talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Burkina Faso counterpart, Kassoum Coulibaly, mark a substantial stride in strengthening bilateral defense ties. The discussions, characterized by mutual appreciation and a practical focus, underscore the commitment of both nations to deepening their collaborative efforts. Additionally, the recent agreement for the construction of a nuclear power plant stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment to addressing critical infrastructural needs in Burkina Faso.



