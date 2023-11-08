TEDPIX increases by 0.16 percent on Wednesday

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), recorded a notable gain of 3,326 points (which is equivalent to 0.16 percent) to stand at 2,056,022 on Wednesday, which is the fifth day of the Iranian calendar week.



According to what was declared, more than 6.042 billion securities valued at 43.376 trillion rials (which is equivalent to USD88.5 million) were exchanged at the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE).



Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, as well as the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.

