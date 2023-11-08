US Senator Calls for Review of South Africa's Trade Privileges

(MENAFN) A United States senator has initiated a significant move to reassess South Africa's eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a scheme that permits duty-free exports to the American market. Chris Coons, a Democratic member of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has advocated for an immediate out-of-cycle review of South Africa's participation in AGOA, prompting discussions about the nation's role in the program. The bill's release has raised questions about the potential implications for Pretoria's trade privileges under AGOA, which grants duty-free access for over 1,800 products from 35 African countries to the United States market.



The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has been a cornerstone of trade relations between the United States and Africa since its inception in 2000. South Africa, as the program's largest beneficiary, has established itself as a key player, with the United States ranking as the second-largest destination for South African exports globally, following China, in 2021. This underscores the pivotal role that South Africa plays in AGOA's framework.



The reassessment of South Africa's participation in AGOA comes against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, particularly in light of the Ukraine conflict and South Africa's perceived ties with Moscow. This has triggered a reevaluation of the nation's adherence to the eligibility criteria set forth by AGOA. Some United States lawmakers contend that South Africa may have run afoul of these criteria, leading to calls for a closer examination of its continued involvement in the program.



Under AGOA, participating nations are required to undergo an annual assessment evaluating various aspects, including trade and investment policies, governance, labor practices, and human rights. This rigorous evaluation process serves as a benchmark for determining a country's eligibility for continued participation in the program. South Africa, like all participating nations, must meet these criteria to maintain its access to the American market through AGOA.



While the bill does not explicitly outline the reasons for the review, it has sparked considerable debate over the potential consequences for South Africa's trade privileges. The controversy surrounding South Africa's role in AGOA led to a call from some United States lawmakers to relocate the 20th AGOA forum, recently held in Johannesburg, to a different country.



As the discussion surrounding South Africa's involvement in the African Growth and Opportunity Act gains momentum, the potential implications for trade relations between the United States and South Africa remain uncertain. The outcome of this review process will undoubtedly shape the future of trade partnerships between the two nations and may have broader implications for AGOA's role in fostering economic cooperation across the African continent.



