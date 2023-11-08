German police take action regarding reports of gunmen in Hamburg school

(MENAFN) In the city of Hamburg, Germany, tactical police teams have taken swift action in response to reports of a potentially dangerous situation unfolding at a school.



It has been reported that two students, with one possibly armed, have taken a teacher hostage, causing concern among authorities. While initial information suggested that one of the assailants was seen with a pistol, there is some uncertainty regarding whether these individuals are, in fact, students of the school.



The school premises are now surrounded by officers equipped with submachine guns who are engaged in a thorough search of the facility. Helicopters operated by the police have been observed hovering over the area, adding to the sense of urgency in this unfolding situation.



Local police have conveyed a message on social media, indicating that they have initiated the process of escorting students to safety. Meanwhile, it has been reported that two classes have been successfully evacuated, while other students remain barricaded in their classrooms.



Reports suggest that there is still uncertainty regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, as it remains unclear whether they are still inside the school building. Fortunately, as of now, no casualties have been reported as a result of the incident. According to some sources, it is believed that the assailants may have fled the scene, further complicating the ongoing situation.

