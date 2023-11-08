Kremlin warns of harsh consequences if US seizes Russian assets for Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a warning, emphasizing that the United States would incur significant repercussions should it decide to seize frozen Russian assets and redirect them to Ukraine.



This caution from Peskov came in response to recent developments in the United States, where the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Tuesday, granted approval to a proposed legislation known as the 'REPO for Ukrainians Act.' This legislation seeks to grant the U.S. president the authority to confiscate Russian assets currently frozen within American jurisdiction, with the exception of diplomatic properties.



Subsequently, the funds obtained through this process would be channeled by the secretary of state to support humanitarian aid and the reconstruction initiatives undertaken by Ukraine. These developments have heightened tensions and concerns between the two nations, leading to the stern warning issued by the Kremlin spokesperson.



Reporting to media outlets, Peskov labelled any such action as “illegal” as well as “contrary to all possible rules.” He also said that it will “result in serious court and judicial costs for those who would take such decisions and implement them.”



Russian revenge “will likely not be tit-for-tat, but the one that serves our interests in the best way,” the Kremlin representative declared, emphasizing that the US step “would, of course, be contested, and contested indefinitely by our country.”

