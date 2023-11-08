Kazakhstan’s leader describes creation of contemporary multipolar world ‘extremely painful’

(MENAFN) The ongoing creation of the contemporary multipolar world, according to Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is "extremely painful."



“As we see, the formation of the architecture of the modern multipolar world is extremely painful. And against the backdrop of conflicts occurring in various parts of the planet, sanctions confrontation, and trade wars, it is quite difficult to remain optimistic,” Tokayev stated in a meeting with a Russian newspaper late on Tuesday, before a formal trip by his Russian peer Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan on Thursday.



Tokayev declared that any contraventions have to be solved in compliance with the standards and values of the UN Charter and that the world has not yet reach a “better recipe” for overwhelming dilemmas.



“All countries are equal regardless of their size, power, and economic potential. International law is subject to equal and universal application without double standards. Therefore, I believe that as soon as strict adherence to international law prevails over emotions, the world will return to a state of stable equilibrium,” Tokayev also stated.



He continued by emphasizing that this holds significance for both political systems and the resolution of contemporary economic, environmental, and humanitarian challenges.



The international trade system is currently facing a full-blown crisis, he added, as a result of various forms of political pressure, trade, and sanctions coming to the forefront of the current, "seriously aggravated" global scenario.

MENAFN08112023000045015839ID1107394657