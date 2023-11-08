Ivanka Trump to testify in ongoing civil fraud trial involving Trump family business

(MENAFN) Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, is set to testify in the ongoing civil fraud trial that has been publicly scrutinizing the Trump family business. Although she had unsuccessfully attempted to block her testimony, Ivanka is now scheduled to face questioning in the trial, which has seen her father and brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., testify extensively. In the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Ivanka Trump is no longer a defendant. The case alleges that Donald Trump inflated the values of his assets on financial documents to secure loans and insurance.



The trial, conducted without a jury, is focused on allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records. Notably, Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Donald Trump engaged in fraudulent activities, potentially resulting in the loss of oversight of significant properties such as Trump Tower. However, an appeals court has temporarily granted him control of his holdings. Letitia James, a Democrat, is seeking over USD300 million in penalties and a prohibition on Trump conducting business in New York. In contrast, the former president and leading Republican candidate for the 2024 elections vehemently denies any wrongdoing and maintains that his financial statements accurately represented his net worth while considering any discrepancies as minor. He expressed his disdain for the case in court, labeling it a "disgrace."

