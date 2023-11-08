Global outrage over Israeli military actions in Gaza divides support worldwide

(MENAFN) The Israeli military's aerial and ground operations in Gaza during the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas have incited global outrage. Demonstrations have taken place in numerous countries, and government officials, celebrities, and athletes are divided in their support for either Israel or their expression of solidarity with Palestine.



International organizations like the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ICRC), United Nations bodies such as the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the UK-based charity Oxfam have all called for the protection of civilians and highlighted the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli attacks on civilians.



Austrian writer and activist Wilhelm Langthaler, in an interview with a Turkish news agency, strongly criticized his government for providing unconditional support to Israel and for ignoring the civilian casualties resulting from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.



A cease-fire was demanded in a video published on social media by musician and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. British singer Yusuf Islam also made a similar plea on October 28 at the "Great Palestine Meeting," a pro-Palestine demonstration in Istanbul.



In the midst of Israeli assaults, over 2,000 artists called for a "immediate cease-fire" and the opening of Gaza's gates to enable its citizens to evacuate the enclave.

