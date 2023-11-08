US unveils USD553M project for container terminal in Sri Lanka

(MENAFN) The United States has unveiled a USD553 million initiative to construct a deep-water shipping container terminal in Sri Lanka's Port of Colombo, positioning itself in competition with China in the realm of international development financing. The project is touted as a pivotal infrastructure venture for the South Asian nation, with the potential to reshape Colombo into a world-class logistics hub strategically situated at the crossroads of major shipping routes and emerging markets. The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (DFC) is extending a USD553 million loan for the West Container Terminal project, with the goal of expanding the port's shipping capacity, fostering prosperity in Sri Lanka, all without contributing to the country's sovereign debt. Simultaneously, this move aims to reinforce the position of U.S. allies across the region, according to DFC Chief Executive Officer Scott Nathan.



This announcement comes amid Sri Lanka's arduous journey to recover from a severe financial and economic crisis. The Port of Colombo has been operating at or near its full capacity since 2021, and the new terminal is anticipated to accommodate the burgeoning economies within the Bay of Bengal, as highlighted by the DFC.

