Multi-Factor Authentication Market Gross Margin, Regional Demand, Plans And Demand Status Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The Multi-factor Authentication Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 17% from 2021 to 2027. The market size was measured at $10,300 million in the year 2020.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a feasible and significant way of adding security to the company's data and employees' accounts. Through Multi-factor authentication, users get top-notch security as they have to verify themselves as account holders through multiple authentication methods. The 2 or 3 step verification is crucial to gain access to applications, online accounts, or a VPN.

Apart from the highly secured operations, multi-factor authentication solutions are exclusively designed to secure the organization's digital infrastructure, services, and data. Organizations get access to multi-factor authentication solutions in the form of an Application Programming Interface.

Factors affecting market

The highest share of the multi-factor authentication market was held by the password-based authentication segment and is forecast to remain dominant in the future. The reason being the feasibility and economic prices providing a required level of security to the businesses.

Growing cases of security gaps and cyber-attacks have made it essential to use the Multi-factor authentication method. In addition to that, the rise in online fraud has been a key reason behind the multi-factor authentication (MFA) market growth.

A passwordless authentication is a form of multi-factor authentication (MFA), which is entirely based on fingerprints and pins and other password-free factors. Developing Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things(IoT) in smart devices might grow the passwordless authentication segment in the upcoming years. The fingerprint sensors and smartcards available on mobile phones, laptops are making password-less authentication more convenient for the users.

The protection of consumer data is another factor driving the growth of the multi-factor authentication market. Businesses are preferring face recognition, voice analysis, and iris recognition system to validate the employee's identity. Apart from that, the emergence of fingerprint recognition applications and face recognition in devices might become the major reason for the surge of the passwordless multi-factor authentication industry.

Covid-19 Impact On Multi-factor Authentication Market

After COVID-19, the global multi-factor authentication market size might increase due to the surge in cybercrime.

The pandemic period enhanced the requirement for multi-factor authentication solutions which expanded the profit of the market. According to F5 Labs, a security solutions provider, phishing attacks have risen to 220% since the initial stage of lockdown has begun. These concerns prompted the expansion of the multi-factor authentication market as businesses began to strengthen their security infrastructure.

The primary reason for growing cyber-criminal cases was adapting to the remote working culture that enhanced the surge in cybercrime. The growing risks are driving a positive scope for the global multi-factor authentication market growth.

Regional Analysis

The increment of data breaches crime cases in BYOD(Bring your own device), cloud services, and data centers, cases of data breaches are fostering the growth of the multi-factor authentication market in the Asia-Pacific region. Apart from that, severe restrictions implemented to secure sensitive data are prompting the extension of the market.

The market is witnessing expansion in various Asia-pacific countries including Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand among others. Multi-factor is also expected to grow in the Asia-Pacific due to the rising online transactions facilities growing in counties like Japan, India, and China.

Key Market Segments

By Authentication Type



Password authentication Passwordless authentication

By Model Type



Smart card with pin



Smart card with biometric technology



Biometric technology with pin



Two-factor biometric technology

One time password with pin

Multi-factor with three-factor authentication



Smart card with pin and biometric technology



Smart card with two-factor biometric technology



Pin with two-factor biometric technologies

Three-factor biometric technology

Multi-factor with four-factor authentication Multi-factor with five-factor authentication

By Component



Solutions

Hardware Services

By End-User



BFSI

Government

Travel and Immigration

Military and Defense

Commercial Security

IT

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment Other

By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

Key Market Players



Microsoft

Broadcom

One span

Okta

Microfocus

Thales

Rsa security

Duo security (cisco)

Ping identity Hid global

