Neoprene Market Size Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global neoprene market value was $1.5 billion in 2020. The global neoprene market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Neoprene is a rubber synthetically produced from chloroprene by free radical polymerization. In 1931, DuPont was the first company to commercialize the compound as an oil-resistant substitute for natural latex rubber. The advantages of neoprene over natural rubber latex and other synthetic materials are numerous. Neoprene offers excellent protection against oxidizing agents such as alcohols, oils, and acids and resistance to all acetonic solvents. It is also resistant to physical failures such as cuts and to damage caused by abrasion, flexing, and twisting. In addition to its UV resistance, ozone resistance, and weather resistance, the material also adheres well to fabrics and metals. In addition, Neoprene has good chemical stability, and it remains flexible at a wide range of temperatures. A polymer compound such that neoprene can also modify to produce compounds with diverse chemical and physical properties according to the product's needs.

Factors Affecting

The global neoprene market is growing due to a rise in demand from the building & construction, and automotive industries. In addition, government initiatives in private and public infrastructure development are a significant factor driving the product demand in Asia-Pacific.

This surge in neoprene used in the automotive industry for power transmission belts, brakes & steering system components, oil seals, shock absorber seals, and tires will all contribute to the growth of the neoprene market.

Neoprene's popularity will continue to be restricted by crude oil price volatility and the availability of efficient substitutes. During the forecast period, neoprene gloves are likely to gain popularity and generate growth opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Impact

The market suffered from the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020. Neoprene commonly appears in automotive products, including rubber gaskets, O-rings, seals, hoses, and the construction industry's products, including fire doors, electrical insulation, and waterproofing membranes. The declining automotive industry and a temporary halt on construction and automotive activities due to the pandemic lockdown negatively impacted the demand of the neoprene market. However, the requirement for neoprene products such as medical gloves has significantly increased, which, in turn, escalated the growth of the neoprene market.

Regional Perspective

By 2020, Asia-Pacific held a significant share of the market. Due to rapid urbanization in the region, the construction industry has grown significantly due to the increased demand for new homes. Additionally, the government is implementing several housing projects, including "Housing for All" to provide urban/rural poor people with affordable housing and Smart City to outfit smart homes with modern amenities, a step likely to spur demand for neoprene in the region. The real estate and infrastructure sectors grew strongly despite the Covid-19 scenario. It would boost the construction and infrastructure markets in the area, thereby increasing neoprene demand there.

