Canopy Bed Market Size, Growth Statistics 2023 Industry Demand, Upcoming Investments And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2020, the global canopy bed market value figured was more than $4.2. billion. The global canopy market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A canopy serves as a shelter for events, gardens, and also for garages. The product can additionally come from various materials, including fabrics, metals, wood, and glass. The canopy bed has curtains hung above it that resemble a roof. A canopy provides warmth, comfort, and privacy, as well as blocking light and sight. Also, the canopy bed plays an essential role in enhancing the ambiance at home. The canopy bed market consists of two types of beds: wooden canopy beds and metal canopy beds. It is easily accessible through various sales channels such as an online store, specialty retailer, and supermarket, thus maximizing revenue generation.

The global canopy bed market is forecast to grow due to the continuing rise in spending power on home decor and renovation. A report from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) revealed that in 2018, the average expenditure per home improvement in California rose by over 20% over 2017.

Travel and tourism are also contributing to the growth of this market. There will be more demand for canopies in hotels, beaches, cafes, and other outdoor structures as people visit these facilities more often.

Impact Analysis of the Covid-19 on Global Canopy Market

A positive effect has emerged on the market after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers across the globe are now actively getting involved in home design, remodeling, and renovation during the lockdown period, leading to an increase in bedding sales. Additionally, consumers are replacing their bedding products with new and attractive furniture, including canopy beds. Globally, the global health crisis has led to increased demand for canopy beds to use at home, so market growth has impacted positively.

In response to steadily growing consumer demand, especially in the hospitality industry, the canopy bed market rapidly returned to normal after Covid-19.

Regional Analysis of the Global Canopy Bed Market

During 2020, North America led the market due to the investments made in hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants in the United States that are driving demand for canopy beds.

Key Players in the Global Canopy Bed Market

The leading prominent players profiled in the global canopy market include:



The Four Poster Bed Company

Amish Furniture Factory

Bernhardt Furniture Company

itahome

Charles P. Rogers

Benicia Foundry & Iron Works

AFK Furniture

DHP Furniture

Inspire Q (Top-Line Furniture)

TurnPost Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis of the Global Canopy Market

The global canopy market segmentation consists of Distribution Channel, Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

E-commerce B2B

Segmentation based on Product Type



Wooden Metal

Segmentation based on End-User



Residential Commercial

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Canopy Bed Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Canopy Bed market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Canopy Bed Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Canopy Bed market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

COMTEX_443144328/2796/2023-11-08T07:13:28