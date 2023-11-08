Cheese Market 2023 Segment By Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cheese market value was $156.9 billion in 2020. The global cheese market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
A high-quality milk-based food product, cheese is available in various textures, flavors, and aromas and comes in around 2000 varieties worldwide. During cheese preparation, texture and taste different depending on the raw ingredients, such as the type & breed of milk-producing animals, the form of grazing, and the climate.
The volume of cheese is about one-tenth that of milk, making cheese more portable and having a longer shelf life than milk. Many nutrients will be present in food, including protein, vital minerals, fats, calcium, etc. In addition, it has several health benefits like strengthened teeth & bones, a healthy heart (when consumed in moderation), prevention of osteoporosis, etc. Also, people with lactose intolerance and milk allergies can easily consume cheddar, parmesan, and Roquefort.
Factors Affecting the Global Cheese Market
In the developing regions and the developed world, growth in the global cheese market has led to an increase in quick-service restaurants (QSRs). In addition to the longer shelf life of cheese products, disposable income is on the rise, and there is an increasing demand for food rich in protein. Cheese market growth will hamper during the forecast period by alarming obesity rates and a rise in health consciousness among adults, unhealthy additives & ingredients in processed cheese, and the perishable nature of the products. New opportunities in the market provide the development of low-fat cheese and improvements to improve its taste and quality.
Covid-19 Effect on the Global Cheese Market
There has been a major impact on the global cheese market due to a pandemic Covid-19. The Coronavirus-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the supermarket/hypermarket segment due to the closing of distribution channels across the globe to prevent the spread of the virus. Several manufacturers have reshaped their strategies and introduced new products to recover from the present situation.
Regional Analysis of the Global Cheese Market
Cheese market analysis 2020 shows that Europe contributed the largest share, driven by high demand in countries such as France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, and others.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market, followed by Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, partly due to a surge in cheese consumption in various developing economies.
Key Players in the Global Cheese Market
Several leading competitors in the global cheese market are:
Britannia Industries Limited Arla Foods Bel Group Lactalis Group Fonterra Food Kraft Heinz Associated Milk Producers Inc. Savencia Sa Saputo Inc. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. Other Players
Segmentation Analysis of the Global Cheese Market
The global cheese market segmentation focuses on Product, Source, Distribution Channel, Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Mozzarella Cheddar Feta Parmesan Roquefort Others
Segmentation based on Source
Cow Milk Whole Milk Skimmed Milk Sheep Milk Goat Milk Buffalo Milk
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets Supermarkets Food Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Others
Segmentation based on Type
Natural Hard Soft Processed
Segmentation based on Region
North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
