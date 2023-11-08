Cheese Market 2023 Segment By Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cheese market value was $156.9 billion in 2020. The global cheese market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A high-quality milk-based food product, cheese is available in various textures, flavors, and aromas and comes in around 2000 varieties worldwide. During cheese preparation, texture and taste different depending on the raw ingredients, such as the type & breed of milk-producing animals, the form of grazing, and the climate.

The volume of cheese is about one-tenth that of milk, making cheese more portable and having a longer shelf life than milk. Many nutrients will be present in food, including protein, vital minerals, fats, calcium, etc. In addition, it has several health benefits like strengthened teeth & bones, a healthy heart (when consumed in moderation), prevention of osteoporosis, etc. Also, people with lactose intolerance and milk allergies can easily consume cheddar, parmesan, and Roquefort.

Factors Affecting the Global Cheese Market



In the developing regions and the developed world, growth in the global cheese market has led to an increase in quick-service restaurants (QSRs). In addition to the longer shelf life of cheese products, disposable income is on the rise, and there is an increasing demand for food rich in protein.

Cheese market growth will hamper during the forecast period by alarming obesity rates and a rise in health consciousness among adults, unhealthy additives & ingredients in processed cheese, and the perishable nature of the products. New opportunities in the market provide the development of low-fat cheese and improvements to improve its taste and quality.

Covid-19 Effect on the Global Cheese Market



There has been a major impact on the global cheese market due to a pandemic Covid-19.

The Coronavirus-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the supermarket/hypermarket segment due to the closing of distribution channels across the globe to prevent the spread of the virus. Several manufacturers have reshaped their strategies and introduced new products to recover from the present situation.

Regional Analysis of the Global Cheese Market

Cheese market analysis 2020 shows that Europe contributed the largest share, driven by high demand in countries such as France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, and others.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, followed by Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, partly due to a surge in cheese consumption in various developing economies.

Key Players in the Global Cheese Market

Several leading competitors in the global cheese market are:



Britannia Industries Limited

Arla Foods

Bel Group

Lactalis Group

Fonterra Food

Kraft Heinz

Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Savencia Sa

Saputo Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. Other Players

Segmentation Analysis of the Global Cheese Market

The global cheese market segmentation focuses on Product, Source, Distribution Channel, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product



Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort Others

Segmentation based on Source



Cow Milk

Whole Milk

Skimmed Milk

Sheep Milk

Goat Milk Buffalo Milk

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores Others

Segmentation based on Type



Natural

Hard

Soft

Processed



Spreadable Block

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

