Flight Control Computer Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers And Forecast 2032

The Flight Control Computer Market

Global Flight Control Computer Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The Flight Control Computer market has been facing challenges because various countries border are closed, demand for airline tickets declined and precautionary measures are implemented in order to slow down the spread of the novel Corona virus. The flight control computer is a modern aircraft, including both manned and unmanned features. The flight control computer drives the primary flight control surfaces to drive the flight path of the aircraft.

These computers are often used in a dual or triple redundant configuration and subject to strict compliance to safety standards for software and hardware such as DO-178C and DO-254. The rising aircraft manufacturing sector and demand of flight control computer in civil aviation and military aircraft are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company's news release in July 2018, BAE Systems plc has agreed to provide flight controls to upgrade next-generation F-16 aircraft for the United Arab Emirates. The company will provide the F-16s with its advanced Digital Flight Control Computer, that receives inputs from the pilots' control stick and rudder pedals, and monitors current flight conditions from on-board sensors. However, Increased demand for lightweight flight control systems is the major factor opportunistic the growth of global Flight Control Computer market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Flight Control Computer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins

Moog Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran S.A.

The Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Saab AB

ASELSAN A.S.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Application:

Civil Aviation

Military Aircraft

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

