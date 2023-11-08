Farzaneh Breaks Barriers With Online Education Initiative

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Farzaneh Motamedi, a resilient teenager, has refused to succumb to the prohibition of girls' education. In defiance of this exclusion, she has pioneered online English language classes. Currently, she teaches English to over 50 underprivileged girls deprived of formal education.

Farzaneh was in the eighth grade when the Taliban administration came to power and declared the presence of girls beyond the sixth grade in schools prohibited.

It has been over two years since schools were closed to girls. However, Farzaneh insists that she didn't have“reasonable” expectations of schools reopening; that's why she decided to create online English language classes as an educational alternative, teaching English to girls deprived of formal education.

In a conversation with Khaama Press News Agency, she said,“Like other girls deprived of education, I spent a long time feeling hopeless and uncertain. However, after a while, I realized that expecting schools to reopen was not logical. That's why I designed online English language classes.”

According to this student, more than 50 girls who have been deprived of education have completed one round of English language learning, and there are ongoing classes as well.

She added,“I made the online English language education program public on my Facebook page, but I didn't expect girls to embrace it with such enthusiasm.”

Farzaneh describes the consequences of the halt in education for girls as follows:“If the prohibition of education continues in this manner, Afghanistan cannot witness growth and progress without the role of women.

The outcome of raising children by an educated mother is vastly different from an illiterate mother, and the continued denial of education for girls will be irreversible.”

