Clashes break out among German soccer fans, police in Italy

In the southern Italian city of Napoli, a turbulent situation unfolded as German soccer enthusiasts clashed with local law enforcement, according to reports from the region on Wednesday.



The disturbance involved around 200 devoted Union Berlin fans who had traveled to Napoli to show their support for their team during the scheduled match against Napoli.



As tensions escalated, these fans resorted to throwing stones at both the local police and the national gendarmerie, Carabinieri, who were attempting to disperse the unruly crowd, as detailed by an Italian broadcaster.



Curiously, in spite of the intense confrontation between the German fans and the authorities, there were no reported altercations with Napoli supporters. However, during the turmoil, numerous shops in the central areas of Piazza Dante and Via Roma sustained damage. In the aftermath of these incidents, the report confirmed the arrest of 11 fans.



Given the ongoing tensions and the anticipation of more German fans arriving later in the day, local law enforcement agencies are maintaining a heightened state of readiness to address any potential further clashes, as indicated by the broadcaster's report.

