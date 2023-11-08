THE GYPSY QUEENS ARE BACK WITH NEW ALBUM FEATURING TONY DANZA

"The Gypsy Queens; The most famous band you have never heard of"

The Gypsy Queens, the iconic original strolling band, has announced the release of its third studio album on 17th November 2023. With a repertoire that spans an eclectic mix of musical favourites, the album features many of the bands long time collaborators and musical legends, combining to create a record sure to be a household favourite. Following the success of two previous albums, the first of which hit the number one spot on Amazon, the band's third record is truly exemplary of The Gypsy Queens' entertaining sound and vivacious energy.



Founded by Didier "Didi" Casnati and Phil Jones, The Gypsy Queens began their journey as buskers in the streets of Nice, evolving to global stardom. Covering an impressive 66 countries, playing to 57 heads of states and with over 100 million views on YouTube, the band's staggering experience and awesome performances speak for themselves.

At the start, cafes, bars and restaurants were The Gypsy Queens' stage, before an experience at La Petite Maison, owned by celebrated restaurateur Nicole Rubi, changed their trajectory forever. One evening, mid-performance, Bono joined the band for a jam. Little did they know that Nick Raphael of London Records was in the audience. He would go on to sign them to Universal Music in 2012, recognising their incredible talents for entertaining an audience with rigour, which ultimately led to their first stage performance at world-famous Glastonbury Festival, worlds away from the past stages of cafes and bars. This impressive skill and the ability to interact with their crowds to ensure the most memorable of experiences has led them to perform at the most exclusive parties across the globe. A far cry from busking on the streets of Nice, The Gypsy Queens are sure never to forget their beginnings, and perform regularly at high-profile charity events.

Today, The Gypsy Queens consists of Didi (Didier Casnati) lead singer, guitarist and manager; Liam Hornsby (drummer and singer); Tyler Gasek (saxophonist and singer); Joan Chavez (contrabass player); and Geronimo Ribas (guitarist and singer). Throughout their new album and their global performances, The Gypsy Queens draw from an extensive catalogue of classic songs (such as California Dreaming, Volare, Satisfaction, Aisha, Tutti Frutti) as well as new favourites, including Pharrell William's Happy, Enrique Iglesias's Bailando, and Miley Cyrus' Flowers guaranteeing their entertainment spans generations.

The band's riotously entertaining performances have found them shoulder to shoulder with high-profile fans like Robert De Niro, Chris Martin, Elton John, Beyonce, David Beckham and Quincy Jones. The Gypsy Queens are an incredible force and talent whose success is visible through their jam-packed schedules and intricate travel agenda.

Released in 2012, the first studio album was produced by the celebrated four-time Grammy winner Larry Klein, and had guest appearances from an array of talent including Madeleine Peyroux, Booker T (of Booker T and the MG's),“America” and Graham Nash (of Crosby, Stills, Young & Nash). In 2014, their second album“Lost in the Music” was released and the Gypsy Queens were awarded“La Estrella de Oro”, a Spanish distinction for professional excellence.

'Reminiscing with Friends' is due for release in November 2023. Produced again by the legendary Larry Klein with guest performances from music and acting greats, it is a perfect example of the exceptional performances The Gypsy Queens give their audiences around the world. The band benefited from some of Los Angeles' best recording musicians to complete the five piece band. James Gadson, drummer on the infamous 'I Will Survive' track, lends his beats to the album, and Kirk Whalum of 'I Will Always Love You' fame plays saxophone on 'Oh Me Oh My' with Lulu, whose hits include 'To Sir With Love' and 'Shout'. . Dean Parks on guitar throughout the record creates the musical backing for Didi's recognisable vocal talents. Surprise guests include Tony Danza, who features on "Buona Sera Signorina". The single is available from 13th October, with a beautiful video shot in New York and Nice: the original idea was given to them by Oscar winning writer John Patrick Shanley. The single 'Oh Me Oh My' with Lulu will be released 3rd November. The first track on the album, which has been released, is the old favourite 'I'm into Something Good' featuring none other than Peter Noone, of the original Herman's Hermits, alongside Didi's vocals. The entire album will be available to pre-order from 13th October and released for general sale on 17thNovember.

Didi Casnati comments on the release:“It is unbelievable that we have been able to do a record with these incredible musicians and brilliant producer, and share the singing with some of my all time greatest heroes, Lulu, Tony and Peter. I can't thank them enough! We are so excited to be able to share the sound of The Gypsy Queens with the world through this record, and we hope it brings listeners as much joy as it gave us to create it.”

Performances

The band has performed publicly at:

Glastonbury Festival, Isle of Wight Festival, International Harrogate Festival (2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2022). Proms in the Park”

Discography

The Gypsy Queens, released Nov. 2nd 2012

Lost in the Music, released June 23rd, 2014

Making Memories, Paul Anka Guests, Background vocals, 2021

Reminiscing with Friends, available to pre-order October 2023, release 17th November

Filmography:

Love at the Villa, 2022, performers,“L'Americano”

Weekend, 2014, Guest on the talkshow

Sunday Brunch, 2012,“Let It Snow” Performance



