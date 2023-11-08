G-7 Fms Stress Need To Address Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major countries on Wednesday stressed the need for urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

They affirmed that all parties must allow unimpeded humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel, and shelter, as well as access for humanitarian workers.

The G-7 top diplomats also offered support for humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and the release of hostages, according to a joint statement issued after their two-day meeting in Tokyo. The G-7 consists of Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the US.

The G-7 members are committed to working closely with partners to prepare sustainable long-term solutions for Gaza and a return to a broader peace process in line with the internationally agreed parameters, the statement said.

"We underscore that a two-state solution, which envisions Israel and a viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace, security, and mutual recognition, remains the only path to a just, lasting, and secure peace," it said.

"The G-7 members, along with partners in the region, are working intensively to prevent the conflict from escalating further and spreading more widely," they said.

On Iran, the G-7 countries said they remain "determined that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon and reiterate that Iran must cease its unabated escalation of its nuclear program, which has no credible civilian justification and brings it dangerously close to actual weapon-related activities."

They emphasized the importance of ensuring maritime security in the wider Gulf region's waterways, urging Iran not to interfere with the lawful exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by all vessels.

Meanwhile, the ministers reconfirmed their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine's fight for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity will never waver.

They recommitted to supporting Ukraine's immediate, medium, and long-term recovery and reconstruction in the face of Russia's efforts to inflict immense suffering on the people of Ukraine, and vowed continued support for the country in further developing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

The G-7 ministers acknowledged the need to work together with China on global challenges as well as areas of common interest, urging China to engage with us on these issues.

The participants stressed that their policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor "do we seek to thwart China's economic progress and development." They further called on China not to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine, to pressure Russia to stop its military aggression, and to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In addition, they expressed concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas, strongly opposing any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

The G-7 states also reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community and call for the peaceful resolution of cross Strait issues.

"There is no change in the basic position of the G-7 members on Taiwan, including stated one China policies," the statement said. (end)

