Oil rates see mixed day as stockholders make profit from demand concerns

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a mixed day on Wednesday as traders capitalized on profit-taking following concerns about demand in the largest global consumers, the United States and China.



In the international benchmark, Brent crude traded at USD81.72 per barrel at 10:09 a.m. local time (0709 GMT), representing a 0.13 percent increase from the previous day's closing price of USD81.61 per barrel.



Meanwhile, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was trading at USD77.32 per barrel at the same time, showing a 0.06 percent decrease from the prior day's closing price of USD77.37 per barrel.



The American Petroleum Institute's (API) announcement on Tuesday, revealing an estimated 11.9 million-barrel increase in US crude oil stockpiles against market expectations of a 300,000-barrel decline, indicated a drop in oil demand in the world's largest oil-consuming nation, putting downward pressure on prices.



In China, the world's top crude oil importer, data further raised concerns about the demand outlook. China's customs office reported a year-over-year decline of 6.4 percent in the country's exports, which stood at USD274.8 billion, marking the sixth consecutive month of export declines from China.

