Afghan Woman Fears Starvation And Education Loss If Forced To Return

Spizali Zazai, a 50-year-old Afghan woman residing in a rented house in Peshawar with her three daughters, is anxious about the decision to expel illegal foreign residents from Pakistan. She is concerned that returning to Afghanistan would not only lead to starvation but also deprive her two daughters of their education.

Spizali Zazai explains that she was compelled to leave Afghanistan because she and her elder daughter were prohibited from working there. As there was no man in her household, life in Afghanistan was challenging for them. After relocating to Pakistan, she and her elder daughter were able to find employment, allowing her two younger daughters to continue their education. She is determined not to return to Afghanistan.

She emphasizes that returning to Afghanistan would bring hardship not only to her but also to other women in similar situations, who lack male support in their households and must shoulder their families' financial burdens.

Khkula Zazai, Spizali Zazai's daughter, was a 10th-grade student in Afghanistan when the Taliban assumed power, abruptly halting her education, along with that of countless other girls. After migrating to Pakistan with her mother, Khkula enrolled in the 8th grade and is currently pursuing her studies in the 9th grade. She aspires to further her education in computer science, with a strong interest in chemistry and mathematics.

Meanwhile, the process of repatriating illegal Afghan residents from all over the country continues. According to the Interior Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, since September 17, a total of 190,418 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan. Among them, 182,289 foreigners voluntarily returned home, while 1,169 foreign families were deported.