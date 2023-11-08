Should I Have Children? Join The Conversation For A Live Panel Discussion In London

Answering this question looks different for everyone. GoodStudio/Shutterstock

Author: Avery Anapol

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Should I have children? This is one of the toughest questions many of us in our 20s and 30s will ask ourselves in life, and answering it looks different for everyone.

In articles published over the next few weeks, our Quarter Life series will explore the many factors that influence the choice of whether or not to have children – from fertility, to climate change, to the cost of living, and societal pressures. At the end of the month, join us for a live, in-person panel discussion featuring academic experts, authors and journalists.

We'll discuss the social, financial, health and environmental implications of becoming a parent, as well as the joy that comes with the decision either to have a child or to be childfree.

Join us at Waterstones - Tottenham Court Road at 7pm on Thursday 30th November .

General Admission £7 | Ticket + glass of wine £10

The Conversation's education and young people editor, Grace Allen, will chair the discussion, joined by panellists:



Professor Pragya Agarwal , behaviour and data scientist and Visiting Professor of Social Inequities and Injustice at Loughborough University

Professor Viren Swami , science communicator and social psychologist at ARU

Dr Patricia Hamilton , sociologist at the University of York

Dr Tom Whyman , writer and philosopher at the University of Liverpool Eloise Hendy , writer and poet

Click here to register .

If you'd like to submit a question before the event, please email .