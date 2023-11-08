Flag March Organized In Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) November 8 - Victory Day was also celebrated in Zangilan. A Flag March was organized in the village of Agali by military personnel, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by representatives of state institutions, regional community and residents of Agali village.

First, the Alley of Martyrs was visited in Zangilan city, and the dear memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the success of the Motherland was commemorated with deep respect. Then the march was started.

To recall, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army achieved incredible success in the Patriotic War launched on September 27, 2020 to prevent successive provocations and new occupation plans of Armenia and liberate Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

On November 8, after 28 years of longing, the city of Shusha, which is of great importance and symbolic meaning for the people of Azerbaijan, was liberated from occupation. The liberation of Shusha, the crown of Garabagh, was one of the most unique military operations in the history of the world war.

Azerbaijan's military victories, especially the liberation of Shusha from enemy occupation, played a decisive role in the fate of the war. All these resulted in Armenia's recognition of its defeat and capitulation.

By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, it was decided to solemnly celebrate November 8 as Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan every year in order to perpetuate this unprecedented victory, which has become a celebration of the power of our people and our national pride.

