Zelensky, Kishida Discuss Security Guarantees, Macro-Financial Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have discussed cooperation on security guarantees for Ukraine and macro-financial support.

The head of state announced this on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to thank Japan for taking the lead in supporting Ukraine during its G7 presidency. [...] We agreed to expand our cooperation, notably our work on security guarantees and the Ukraine recovery conference in Japan next February," Zelensky said.

He welcomed today's strong statement by G7 foreign ministers reiterating their unwavering support for Ukraine even amid other global developments.

Zelensky also thanked Japan for its substantial energy aid, which includes powerful turbines and transformers, as well as the resumption of JICA office activities in Kyiv.

In addition, Zelensky and Kishida discussed further macro-financial support for Ukraine and work on advancing the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"I also invited Prime Minister Kishida to the upcoming second 'Grain From Ukraine' summit," Zelensky added.

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries at a meeting in Tokyo reaffirmed their commitment to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and to continue supporting Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine