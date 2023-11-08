Azerbaijan Starts Supplying Gas To Lachin

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerigaz
Production Association (PA) of the State Oil Company of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started supplying natural gas to
Lachin, Trend reports via Azerigaz.
"At the initial stage 150 out of 600 houses were supplied with
gas by installing gas meters," Azerigaz said.
