Azerbaijan Starts Supplying Gas To Lachin

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerigaz Production Association (PA) of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started supplying natural gas to Lachin, Trend reports via Azerigaz.

"At the initial stage 150 out of 600 houses were supplied with gas by installing gas meters," Azerigaz said.

Will be updated