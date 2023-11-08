               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Starts Supplying Gas To Lachin


11/8/2023 8:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerigaz Production Association (PA) of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started supplying natural gas to Lachin, Trend reports via Azerigaz.

"At the initial stage 150 out of 600 houses were supplied with gas by installing gas meters," Azerigaz said.

Will be updated

MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107394218

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search