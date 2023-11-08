Türkiye Closely Cooperating With Azerbaijan On Zangezur Corridor - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Türkiye is
closely cooperating with Azerbaijan on the Zangezur corridor,
Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir
Uraloglu said, Trend reports.
The minister noted that trial deliveries under the Development
Road project will begin in 2024. The trillion-dollar road, also
known as the Ovakoy project, will link Western and Persian Gulf
trade, providing time and cost advantages.
"The Kazakhstan-Caspian crossings of the Middle Corridor, the
Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye route, and the cargoes transported
through the China-Russia-Europe transport line called the Northern
Corridor are insufficient to meet the volume caused by the shift
towards the Middle Corridor after the Ukraine-Russia war," he
said.
"In this context, we (the four countries) have signed an
important cooperation on one of the routes that could be a good
alternative. This cooperation includes issues such as digitization
of the line, setting common transport tariffs, establishing
technical teams to solve administrative and bureaucratic problems,
and joint pilot transport in 2024. We believe that this road will
make an important contribution to both the infrastructure and the
economies of the countries through which it passes. I hope that
with specific steps we will make this line efficient both in terms
of cost and time," Uraloglu said.
Uraloglu mentioned that from the first day of the announcement,
the Development Road managed to attract the attention of both the
countries of the region and Europe.
"We have held meetings with the authorized bodies of the
countries in the region responsible for transportation and
investment since that day. Our diplomatic correspondence continues.
We are currently finalizing the framework for cooperation. Our work
continues in coordination with the Iraqi side," the minister
emphasized.
"We have conducted field visits and technical studies related to
preliminary work. Our ministry has held meetings with
representatives of Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. I hope that
specific steps will be taken as soon as possible. We want to sign a
memorandum of cooperation with Iraq on this issue. We are
conducting both international financial and domestic technical
studies on the Zangezur corridor. In this context, we are working
closely with the Azerbaijani side to accelerate the work on the
Kars-Nakhchivan railway protocol signed between Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
on September 25, 2023," he added.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan signed "Protocol of Intentions between Azerbaijan
and Türkiye on the Kars-Nakhchivan railroad project" on September
25.
